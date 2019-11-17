Redskins end touchdown drought in defeat vs. Jets, fall to 1-and-9 on season

LANDOVER, Md. – One drought is ended while one is extended.

Sunday, the Washington Redskins scored their first touchdown since October 13th – a span of more than a month. Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, making his first home start, connected on a third quarter 45-yard touchdown toss to second-year running back Derrius Guice for the first touchdown of either one of their careers.

However, the New York Jets ( 3-and-8) dismantled the Redskins (1-and-9) to extend Washington’s losing streak to four. The Redskins have not won a home game since October 21, 2018 – a span of nine games.

Haskins added his second career TD in the game’s final two minutes – a toss to tight end Jeremy Sprinkle. For the day, the rookie out of Ohio State completed 19-of-35 passes for 214 yards, two scores and one interception. The 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft was also sacked six times. He’s yet to win an NFL game in which he’s appeared.