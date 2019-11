NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a fire in the city Sunday night.

According to a tweet from the department, the fire happened in the 900 block of Botetourt Gardens. When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames visible from the three-story residence.

No injuries have been reported, and the fire was under control by 10:15 p.m., according to a tweet by the department.

This is a developing story.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews are currently on the scene of a residential fire in the 900 block of Botetourt Gardens. Crews arrived shortly after the initial dispatch to find smoke and flames visible from the three story residence. There are currently no reports of injuries. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) November 18, 2019