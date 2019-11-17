Live radar: Track the coastal storm impacting Hampton Roads, NE N.C.

Fishing pier in Hampton collapses after loose barge strike

Posted 9:57 am, November 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:16AM, November 17, 2019

HAMPTON, Va. – Police reported Sunday that the Buckroe Fishing Pier collapsed from damage sustained from a drifting vessel.

Earlier reports stated that the pier was experiencing damage due to a loose barge that had struck it.

The beach and pier remain closed while Virginia Marine Resources Commission, US Coast Guard, firefighters and police work to secure the barge.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time. Officials ask that you avoid the area.

There are no further details at this time.

