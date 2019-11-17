× First Warning Forecast: Tidal and coastal flooding still main concern today

The coastal storm is still off the coast of South Carolina and has been slow to move northeast. As it does move, looks like the bulk of the rain will remain offshore, which is what it was looking like last night. The best chance to see any rain will be along the coast. We’ll be socked in with clouds, fog and mist for most of the day. Winds aren’t looking as strong today since the system is staying well offshore. It will still be on the windy side though, with gusts 35-40 mph possible. Tidal and coastal flooding will still be the biggest issue. Minor to moderate flooding is possible especially on Sunday for the Middle and Lower Bay as well as along the coast from Chincoteague south to Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks.

TIDE TIMES TODAY:

HIGH TIDE DUCK: SUNDAY 10 AM (MODERATE FLOODING POSSIBLE)

HIGH TIDE YORKTOWN: SUNDAY 12 PM (MODERATE FLOODING POSSIBLE)

HIGH TIDE SEWELLS POINT: SUNDAY 12 PM (MODERATE FLOODING POSSIBLE)

HIGH TIDE JAMESTOWN: SUNDAY 3 PM (MODERATE FLOODING POSSIBLE)

Large waves combined with the tidal flooding will result in a prolonged period of dune erosion and potential over wash of dunes especially from Assateague Island south to Virginia Beach, Sandbridge and the Outer Banks. High temperatures will be in the 40s inland and the 50s along the coast.

Winds will continue to relax overnight as the system pulls further out to sea. Some lingering showers will be possible Monday morning along the coast. Another disturbance will move through during the afternoon, so a couple showers are possible then as well.

