First Warning Forecast: Morning fog and a spotty shower, then increasing rain chances

The coastal low will continue to lift to the northeast tonight and Monday. Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight. Winds will continue to subside and some fog along the coast is possible. Temperatures will dip into the 40s.

A couple spotty showers are possible especially along the coast Monday morning. It will still be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the north/northwest at 20-25 mph, but will continue to relax as the day progresses. Another disturbance will move through during the day that will bring a chance for showers by late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will continue to trend below normal in the low 50s.

Conditions are looking mostly dry on Tuesday, but expect more clouds than sunshine. It will be milder with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

High pressure will take control of our weather by midweek. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid and upper 50s. Even warmer on Thursday as temperatures should warm to 60 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest both Thursday and Friday. Friday will be the mildest day of the week with highs in the low and mid 60s. Clouds will increase throughout the day as a cold front approaches. A slight chance for showers overnight and into Saturday. It will be cooler with highs in the low and mid 50s. Sunday is looking a little unsettled, but milder with highs in the upper 50s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed Trace)

UV Index: 0 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure about 500 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms and strong winds on its northeast side. Gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical or subtropical depression could form during the next two or three days while it moves northwestward and then northward over the open Atlantic. The disturbance is forecast to merge with a frontal system after midweek and further development is not expected by that time.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

