Dickens’ Christmas Towne coming to Nauticus starting November 23

Dickens’ Christmas Towne, one of the region’s most unique holiday stage concepts, is coming to Nauticus with several new features this year!

Nauticus partnered with a team of professional entertainers to produce and deliver a ‘first-of-its-kind’ variety performance that incorporates marching gingerbread men, a nutcracker army, a life-sized jack-in-the-box, and a rag doll aerialist suspended high atop the town.

“We wanted to create something totally new this season,” said Nauticus Executive Director, Stephen E. Kirkland. “It all started with a simple, exciting concept back in the spring: Have you ever wondered what your toys do when no one is looking?”

Nauticus has partnered with a local inventor and Steampunk enthusiast to present the “Wondrously Extraordinary Inventions of Professor Martin Picklepants.” The newly-created space will feature amazing vehicles, fantastical cars, a flying bike and even an airship.

Nauticus also stated they are building a new stage that will transform into a Victorian paper puppet theater. New animated characters and props are also expected, things like flying bikes, an airship and cars. Visitors will encounter lots of activities for the children as well.

A new series called Dickens After Dark, which will be held only on three selected Fridays in December for adults, will be complete with specialty craft beers and cocktails and food.

Dicken’s Christmas Town opens on November 23 at 10 a.m. and will be located in the lower level of the Decker Half Moone Center in Norfolk. Opening Weekend will feature the giveaway of a free copy of ‘A Christmas Carol’ book with each paid child admission, while supplies last.

Admission to Dickens’ Christmas Towne is $7.50 for adults, $6 for military adults with I.D., $5 for children ages 3-12, and free for children ages 2 and under. A group rate is available for parties of 15 or more.

For more information, head to the Dickens’ Christmas Towne website.

