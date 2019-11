OREGON INLET, N.C. – A tugboat ran up against the old Bonner Bridge in Oregon Inlet Sunday morning, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

According to the Coast Guard, the allision was reported at 11:09 a.m. between the bridge and the tugboat Miss Bonnie.

The tugboat is currently semi-submerged, the Coast Guard said. All eight people aboard the tugboat returned to shore safely and reported no injuries.

No pollution was reported.

The allision’s cause remains under investigation.