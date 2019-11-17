Chesapeake students raise money, buy food for local food bank by doing chores at home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Primrose School at Cahoon Commons Kindergarten students took a field trip to Kroger in Chesapeake in Cedar Road to purchase non-perishable items for the Foodbank of Southeastern & Eastern Shore.

The trip was part of the Primrose Schools annual Caring and Giving Food Drive. Throughout the month, students did age-appropriate chores at home to learn responsibility and earn money for those in need in our community.

After combining their earnings and creating a shopping list of nutritious items, the children were ready to shop for their donations!

According to USDA, over 41 million Americans face hunger, including nearly 13 million children. Primrose School at Cahoon Commons took on hunger and helped their students develop lifelong character traits and skills.