North Carolina officials warning drivers traveling on NC12 due to weather conditions

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – NCDOT is warning motorists that are traveling on N.C. 12 along the the Outer Banks to be ‘extremely careful’ due to heavy rain and wind.

In a tweet sent out Saturday, NCDOT officials explained that the heavy rain and wind could cause some road closures in the area later this weekend.

Be extremely careful if you must travel in coastal NC, especially N.C. 12. NCDOT crews are clearing sand on NC 12, but heavy rain and wind could prompt the OBX road's closure later this weekend. Never drive through flooded roads. Turn around. Don't drown. https://t.co/7DXF9Zq8Uy pic.twitter.com/pRUQLuzzfJ — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) November 16, 2019

Officials say that crews are clearing sand from N.C. 12 but that things could be getting worse on the roads before it gets better. They also say to never drive through flooded roads! It is important to always remember ‘turn around, don’t drown’.

Hey, folks on the North Carolina OBX, be safe. Never drive through flooded roads and be careful. NCDOT crews are working hard to clear sand from NC 12 but things could get worse before they get better. https://t.co/7DXF9Zq8Uy pic.twitter.com/KV5CapPtqc — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) November 16, 2019

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is operating with Level 2 wind restrictions with winds that are in excess of 47 mph, according to officials.