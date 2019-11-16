North Carolina officials warning drivers traveling on NC12 due to weather conditions

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – NCDOT is warning motorists that are traveling on N.C. 12 along the the Outer Banks to be ‘extremely careful’ due to heavy rain and wind.
In a tweet sent out Saturday, NCDOT officials explained that the heavy rain and wind could cause some road closures in the area later this weekend.
Officials say that crews are clearing sand from N.C. 12 but that things could be getting worse on the roads before it gets better. They also say to never drive through flooded roads! It is important to always remember ‘turn around, don’t drown’.
The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is operating with Level 2 wind restrictions with winds that are in excess of 47 mph, according to officials.