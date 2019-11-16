× First Warning Forecast: Moderate to major tidal flooding possible Sunday afternoon

Tracking a coastal storm that will impact the area now through Monday. Expect rain, wind and flooding. Going to be a great weekend to stay indoors.

Our next high tide cycle at Sewell’s Point is midnight. Minor flooding is expected once again. If you live in an area that normally floods, you will want to take the proper measures to protect your car and property. Winds will be very strong, with wind gusts 45+ mph possible. This will potentially cause downed trees and power outages. Make sure any loose items in your yard are picked up, because they will end up down the street this weekend. Rain chances will increase overnight and Sunday with the highest amounts along the coast. This continues to not look like a huge rain maker. The heaviest of the rain looks to remain offshore.

Moderate to major flooding is possible especially on Sunday for the Middle and Lower Bay as well as along the coast from Chincoteague south to Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks.

TIDE TIMES FOR SUNDAY:

HIGH TIDE DUCK: SUNDAY 10 AM (MAJOR FLOODING)

HIGH TIDE YORKTOWN: SUNDAY 12 PM (MAJOR FLOODING)

HIGH TIDE SEWELLS POINT: SUNDAY 12 PM (MODERATE FLOODING)

HIGH TIDE JAMESTOWN: SUNDAY 3 PM (MAJOR FLOODING)

Large waves combined with the moderate to major tidal flooding will result in a prolonged period of severe dune erosion and potential over wash of dunes especially from Assateague Island south to Virginia Beach, Sandbridge and the Outer Banks. We are expecting the worst high tide cycle on Sunday around noontime. Highs this weekend will be in the low 50s with low temperatures in the 40s.

The rain will start to move out Sunday evening, with just a few showers possible by Monday morning. The winds will also slowly start to relax.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed Trace)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

