Young, female child actors wanted for Norfolk run of hit Broadway musical ‘Waitress’

NORFOLK, Va. – Calling all Broadway babies!

“Waitress,” the Tony-nominated musical, is premiering at Norfolk’s Chrysler Hall on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, for a limited engagement, and showrunners are looking for two young girls to perform the role of “Lulu” for the duration of the engagement.

The musical tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie baker who works at a local diner and is stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, Lulu, described as a “sweet and carefree 4- to 5-year-old” who appears in the show’s finale scene.

Qualified girls should be shorter than 4’2″ tall and be no older than 5 years and 3 months. Individual applicants are welcome, along with sets of twins or siblings.

Space is limited to the first 60 applicants to sign up.

The “Search for Lulu” will take place at Chrysler Hall on Wednesday, December 4 from 12-2 p.m. and from 3-5 p.m. and will last approximately two hours.

The audition will consist of the child repeating two lines form the show. To reserve an audition slot, you must sign up here.

If possible, parents should bring a current headshot and resume for each child. However, headshot, resume and prior acting experience is not required.

The character of Lulu will be cast locally in the week-long tour markets, and two girls will be chosen to share the role. Each girl who is chosen will perform in four performances each during the one-week engagement.

Tickets to “Waitress” at Chrysler Hall are on sale now and can be purchased at the Scope Arena Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit Broadwaynorfolk.com or SevenVenues.com.

Chrysler Hall is located at 215 St. Pauls Boulevard in Downtown Norfolk.