Woman sustains life threatening injuries in Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A 21-year-old woman is in a hospital with life threatening injuries after a shooting in Chesapeake that happened around midnight, going into Friday.

The shooting was in the 1700 block of Acorn Street.

Officials with the Chesapeake Police Department are still investigating the shooting and have not provided any further details into the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the crime line at 1888- LOCK- U- UP.

