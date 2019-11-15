What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of November 17th 2019

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of November 17th

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

BATWOMAN

“Tell Me the Truth” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

LIES AND LOYALTY – Kate (Ruby Rose) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must reconcile with their past as Kate questions just how much she can trust her former lover. Kate and Luke (Camrus Johnson) have an encounter with an old friend. Mary (Nicole Kang) grapples with the fate of the Kane family as Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) seeks Jacob’s (Dougray Scott) help. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and a new cohort are in on yet another nefarious plan, but her motives are more than they seem. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Natalie Abrams (#107). Original airdate 11/17/2019. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

SUPERGIRL

“Tremors”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

SOMETIMES THE PERSON YOU WOULD TAKE A BULLET FOR IS STANDING BEHIND THE TRIGGER – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) finally learns the truth about Lena (Katie McGrath) while tangling with Leviathan. J’onn J’onnz (David Harewood) makes a discovery about his brother’s whereabouts. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by J. Holtham & Katie Rose Rogers (#507). Original airdate 11/17/2019.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

ALL AMERICAN

“Hard Knock Life” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

ULTERIOR MOTIVE – An exhibition 7-on-7 rematch of the Beverly Eagles vs. South Crenshaw creates tension for all the players, but especially when Darnell (guest star Chad Coleman) proposes a bet that Spencer (Daniel Ezra) can’t refuse. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) realizes that he needs help and turns to Billy (Taye Diggs) and Laura (Monet Mazur) for support. Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Asher (Cody Christiansen) are trying to figure out what the future for them means. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) turns to Layla (Greta Onieogou) for help with her song and to get in good with Layla’s dad, but Coop isn’t prepared for what she hears. Karimah Westbrook and Jalyn Hall also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by J. Stone Alston & Michael Bhim (#206). Original airdate 11/18/2019.

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of Resistance: Chapter One” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

LOYALTY – Jefferson (Cress Williams), is torn between his loyalty to his family and his commitment to saving Freeland. Meanwhile, Anissa’s (Nafessa Williams) commitment to Grace (guest star Chantal Thuy) is deepening. Lastly, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) makes an interesting discovery. Christine Adams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (#306). Original airdate 11/18/2019.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

THE FLASH

“License to Elongate” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

RALPH GOES DEEP UNDERCOVER – Barry (Grant Gustin) turns his attention to prepping Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) for life after Crisis and without The Flash, but Ralph ultimately teaches Barry a lesson. Meanwhile, Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces her own moment of self-discovery while helping a recuperated Chester P. Runk (guest star Brandon McKnight) reclaim his identity. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Jeff Hersh (#606). Original airdate 11/19/2019.

ARROW

“Prochnost” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

DON’T LET YOUR PAST DEFINE YOU – Upon learning the key to oppose The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett), Oliver (Stephen Amell) and team return to Russia on a mission to gather the necessary materials. Diggle (David Ramsey) reunites with a figure from his past. Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#805). Original airdate 11/19/2019.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

NANCY DREW

“The Tale of the Fallen Sea Queen” — (approx. 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET after ODU college basketball) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

TRUTH – Believing that solving Lucy’s murder will lead to solving Tiffany’s murder, the Drew Crew resolves to find a way to speak with the only eyewitness to both murders-Dead Lucy herself. To prepare for this incredibly risky séance, they set off to investigate the last few hours of Lucy Sable’s life. Ultimately, they confront Dead Lucy in a horrifying séance, and Nancy (Kennedy McMann) is faced with a truth that seems to validate her greatest fear. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Becca Rodriguez directed the episode written by Erika Harrison & Katie Schwartz (#107). Original airdate 11/20/2019. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Sixty-Four: The Ice Storm” — (approx. 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LSV) (HDTV)

THANKSGIVING IN RIVERDALE — Archie’s (KJ Apa) plan to host a peaceful Thanksgiving dinner at the community center quickly gets derailed when some unexpected guests arrive. Stranded at Stonewall Prep by an ice storm, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) search for clues about a recent death on campus. Elsewhere, while FP (Skeet Ulrich), Alice (Madchen Amick), Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) wait out the storm together at Pop’s, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) get resourceful as they host a dinner for Cheryl’s family. Camila Mendes, Casey Cott and Charles Melton also star. Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson (#407.) Original airdate 11/20/2019.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

SUPERNATURAL

“Golden Time” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

OUT OF DIFFICULTIES GROW MIRACLES – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are visited by an old friend. Castiel (Misha Collins) investigates the disappearance of a local teen. John Showalter directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn (#1506). Original Airdate 11/21/2019.

LEGACIES

“That’s Nothing I Had to Remember” – (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

MYSTIC FALLS CELEBRATES COMMONWEALTH DAY / RILEY VOELKEL STARS AS FREYA — When a truth-seeking monster arrives in Mystic Falls during Commonwealth Day, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) fear that the secrets they’ve each been keeping have made them targets. Meanwhile, MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (guest star Chris Lee) and Kym (guest star Ebboney Wilson) seek out an unlikely ally, who may have knowledge on how to take down the latest monster. Finally, Freya (guest star Riley Voelkel) receives an unexpected visit from one of the Salvatore Students. Matthew Davis and Kaylee Bryant also star. Bola Ogun directed the episode written by Adam Higgs & Josh Eiserike (#206). Original airdate 11/21/2019.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

CHARMED

“Past Is Present”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

HELP IS ON THE WAY – Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) make a startling discovery; Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) teams up with Abby (Poppy Drayton) against an unlikely foe. Mel (Melonie Diaz) must save Kat (guest star Shiva Kalaiselvan) from an uncertain fate. Jordan Donica also stars. PJ Pesce directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez and Blake Taylor (#207). Original airdate 11/22/2019.

DYNASTY

“Shoot From the Hip”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

GIVE THANKS – Blake (Grant Show) readies the family to celebrate what could be his last Thanksgiving, beginning with a request that Adam (Sam Underwood) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) put an end to their constant bickering. Fallon (Liz Gillies) continues to focus on her new project and Liam (Adam Huber) has a chance encounter with an old friend. Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) pushes Dominique (Michael Michele) to disclose important information, while Dominique continues pushing Monica (guest star Wakeema Hollis) to work with her new singer Vanessa (guest star Jade Payton). Sammy (Rafael De La Fuente) and Anders (Alan Dale) get outside assistance with the hotel. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Paula Sabbaga (#307). Original airdate 11/22/2019.