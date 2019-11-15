Virginia State Police searching for driver in Culpeper Co. fatal crash

CULPEPER Co., Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating after a woman was killed in a Culpeper County two-vehicle crash.

According to police, the crash happened early Friday morning on Route 522. A 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling north on the road when the driver lost control, crossed the center line into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a 2007 Saturn ION.

The Saturn’s driver, 54-year-old Pamela J. Mozingo, died at the scene. Two passengers in the Saturn, both adult males, were taken via air to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. None of the Saturn’s occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The Ford’s driver, identified as 38-year-old Earl J. Nicholson Jr., suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

According to police, he was never admitted to the hospital, instead walking away as soon as the ambulance he was riding in arrived at the local hospital.

Charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on Nicholson’s whereabouts is asked to call Virginia State Police at #77 or 540-829-7766.