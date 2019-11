Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police in Virginia Beach need help from the community to find a man wanted for revocation of a suspended sentence.

They're looking for Joey Don Fox, 33. Although he's wanted in Virginia Beach, his last known address is on East Beach Dr. in Norfolk.

The original charge he faced was for DWI 1st with child.

If you know where police can find him, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.