VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach need help from the community to find a man wanted for assault and battery.

They’re looking for Robert Daniel Cox, 35.

He’s wanted for assault and battery x 2, FTA x 3, disturbing the peace and destruction of property.

If you know where he is, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.