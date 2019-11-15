The Locker Room Show | November 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Megan deliver high school highlights from across Hampton Roads during the season's first week of the postseason. 31 teams from our area advanced to the Virginia High School League (VHSL) playoffs, and tonight's Friday Football Frenzy Locker Room show covers each and every one of the 31.

Games showcased during the show include: Western Branch vs. Oscar Smith, Franklin County vs. Landstown, Cosby vs. Ocean Lakes, Grassfield vs. Thomas Dale, Frank W. Cox vs. Salem, Woodside vs. Princess Anne, Nansemond River vs. Indian River, Deep Creek vs. Maury, King's Fork vs. Warhill, Great Bridge vs. Lake Taylor and Tabb vs. Phoebus.

Plus, Megan showcases Menchville vs. Churchland in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.