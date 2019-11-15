The bells are ringing, it’s time to give to The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can give back this holiday season by donating to the The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign.

The Salvation Army assists more than four-and-a-half million people during the Thanksgiving and Christmas time periods with the Red Kettle donations.

It all started in 1891 when Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee was distraught because so many poor individuals in San Francisco were going hungry. During the holiday season, he resolved to provide a free Christmas dinner for poverty-stricken people. He only had one major hurdle to overcome - funding the project.

The Red Kettle season kicked off on November 15 at Greenbrier Mall on the first floor near the Christmas Display.

You will spot Red Kettles all over the area at grocery stores and other locations throughout the holiday season so you can give there or you can also give easily online by clicking here.