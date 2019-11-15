Live radar: Track the coastal storm impacting Hampton Roads, NE N.C.

Police need help identifying suspect in shoplifting cases

Posted 5:15 pm, November 15, 2019, by

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach need help from the community to identify a woman accused of shoplifting.

Shoplifting suspect (Photo: Virginia Beach Police)

Police say the woman seen in this surveillance image took multiple items from a Walmart.  They say she’s shoplifted from the same location two other times as well.

She was seen leaving in a white Kia with damage to the rear driver’s side.

If you recognize this woman, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

