Police need help identifying suspect in shoplifting cases

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach need help from the community to identify a woman accused of shoplifting.

Police say the woman seen in this surveillance image took multiple items from a Walmart. They say she’s shoplifted from the same location two other times as well.

She was seen leaving in a white Kia with damage to the rear driver’s side.

If you recognize this woman, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.