NFL suspends Browns’ Myles Garrett indefinitely after hitting Steelers QB with helmet

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Myles Garrets, the Cleveland Browns standout defensive linemen, was suspended indefinitely by the National Football League for hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet during a fight at the game between the two teams Thursday evening.

The suspension by the NFL means that Garrett will be suspended for both the regular season, and postseason if the Browns (4-6 overall) were to make the playoffs.

In the final seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win vs. Pittsburgh, Garrett ripped off the helmet of Steelers quarterback Rudolph and swung it at the QB – connecting with the top of his head. It was a melee unlike we’ve seen in the NFL.

Two other suspensions were handed down by the league office.

Both center Maurkice Pouncey for the Steelers and Larry Oqunjobi for the Browns were both suspended for their parts in the fight. Pouncey notably, after Garrett hit Rudolph in the head, punched and kicked Garrett in the head. He was given a three-game suspension, while Oqunjobi was given a one-game suspension.

All three are also being fined an undetermined amount by the NFL.

It is not known if any criminal charges will be filed against Garrett for hitting Rudolph in the head with a helmet.

Garrett has three business days to file an appeal to the suspension handed down by the NFL.

These two teams play again Sunday, December 1st – a game to be broadcast LIVE on News 3.

Garrett — the first pick of the first round, in the 2017 NFL Draft — was a 2018 Pro Bowl selection. He played in college for Texas A&M University.

The NFL did say that more suspension may be handed down after further review of the fight.

