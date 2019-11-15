× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Coastal Storm arrives this weekend with Rain, Gusty Wind & Tidal/Coastal Flooding

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

*** Several wind and flooding watches, warnings, and advisories are in effect this weekend. Get the complete list at wtkr.com/weather/warnings/

Rain, wind, and flooding this weekend… Make sure you have your umbrella this weekend. Skies will be cloudy and showers will continue overnight as the coastal storm inches up the coast. Winds will intensify overnight with gusts over 35 mph possible, especially late.

Expect rain Saturday and Sunday, higher chances near the coast and lower chances inland. 1” to 3” of rainfall, with locally higher totals possible. We will see very strong winds, NNE 25 to 35 with gusts to 55+ mph. The strong winds and rough surf will bring us coastal flooding through the weekend and into early next week. “Minor” to “Moderate” level tidal flooding is likely Saturday and Sunday during times of high tide. “Major” flooding possible on the Outer Banks.

Rain will move out, winds will gradually back down, and tide levels will start to drop early next week.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N 15-25 G35

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Highs near 50. Winds: N 25-35 G45+

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 15th

1914 Heavy Rain: 2.05″ Salisbury

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.