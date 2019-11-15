Kenmore Microwave recalled due to burn hazard

WASHINGTON – A product of the brand Kenmore Elite Microwave Ovens is being recalled for repair.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the incorrect wiring has caused the microwave’s exterior to reach temperatures exceeding 183 degrees Fahrenheit, posing a burn hazard to the user.

About 700 Kenmore microwaves have been recalled.

The model number of the recalled microwaves is “204.77603610”.

The brand name, model number and serial number can be found on the data plate on the back of the microwave ovens. The brand name is printed near the bottom of the door.

Consumers can contact Sears about the product at 800-659-7026, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT.

