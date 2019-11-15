Injury Report: Jets vs. Redskins – Week 11

LANDOVER, Md. – Following a week off, the Redskins are not completely healthy and healed.

Entering Sunday’s home game vs. the New York Jets, Washington released its final injury report.

Running back Chris Thompson is OUT with a toe injury. He hasn’t played since October 13th. Tight end Vernon Davis is OUT with a concussion. He’s been out since September 29th.

Wide receiver Paul Richardson is OUT with a hamstring injury. Defensive lineman Tim Settle is OUT with a hamstring injury.

Safeties Deshazor Everett and Montae Nicholson are both listed as QUESTIONABLE with ankle injuries.

Washington hosts the New York Jets Sunday at 1:00 p.m.