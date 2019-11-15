× Friday’s First Warning Forecast:

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** High Wind Warning Saturday morning to Sunday evening for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Dare. North winds at 30 to 40 with gusts to 50+ expected.

*** Coastal Flood Watch Saturday morning to Monday morning for most of Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks of Currituck County. “Minor” to “Moderate” level tidal flooding is expected.

*** Coastal Flood Warning Saturday morning to Monday morning for the Outer Banks of Dare County. “Moderate” to “Major” level tidal flooding is expected.

Rain, wind, and flooding this weekend… Make sure you have your umbrella today. We will see mostly cloudy skies with on and off showers throughout the day. Highs will return to the low 50s. Winds will pick up through the day, north at 10 to 15 mph.

A coastal storm will slowly move up the East Coast this weekend. Expect rain Saturday and Sunday, higher chances near the coast and lower chances inland. 1” to 3” of rainfall, with locally higher totals possible. We will see very strong winds, north 25 to 35 with gusts to 45+ mph. The strong winds and rough surf will bring us coastal flooding through the weekend and into early next week. “Minor” to “Moderate” level tidal flooding is likely Saturday and Sunday during times of high tide. “Major” flooding possible on the Outer Banks.

Rain will move out, winds will gradually back down, and tide levels will start to drop early next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N 15-25 G35

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Highs near 50. Winds: N 25-35 G45+

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 15th

1914 Heavy Rain: 2.05″ Salisbury

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

