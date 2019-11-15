× Construction starts on 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

NORFOLK, Va. – Next year, the partnership between News 3 and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital enters its 20th year in the fight against childhood cancer with the annual St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.

This year’s home will brake ground Friday morning on 13th Bay Street in Norfolk’s East Ocean View neighborhood. It will be built by EDC Homes, the developer’s first St. Jude Dream Home.

The giveaway tradition started in Norfolk two decades ago.

Tickets for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home will go on sale this winter.