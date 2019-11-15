Brawl featuring violent helmet swing, blow to head mars end of NFL Thursday Night Football

CLEVELAND, Ohio – In the final seconds of one of their biggest victories of the season and their first vs. Pittsburgh in five years, there was a massive momentum swing for the Cleveland Browns. However, it had nothing to do with the Browns’ victory vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the final seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win vs. Pittsburgh, Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett ripped off the helmet of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and swung it at the QB – connecting with the top of his head. It was a mallee unlike we’ve seen in the NFL.

Three players were penalized and ejected from the game – Garrett, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Cleveland defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

“Rivalry or not we can’t do that. We’re endangering the other team. It’s inexcusable,” Mayfield said during an on-field interview with FOX. “The reality is he’s going to get suspended.”

“I thought it was pretty cowardly. Pretty bush league,” Rudolph said after the game. “You can watch the tape, check it out and make your own assumptions. It’s OK; I’ll take it. I’m not gonna take it from any bully.”

These two teams play again Sunday December 1st – a game to be broadcast LIVE on News 3.

