SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a man died during a Suffolk vehicle crash.

According to police, the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the on-ramp from Carolina Road, southbound towards Holland Road.

The name of the man who was killed in the crash has not been released. He was the only person that was in the car at the time of the crash.

