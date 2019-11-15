2 people hospitalized after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two adults were injured Friday morning after a fire damaged their South Norfolk home, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the home, located in the 2000 block of Chesapeake Avenue, at 9:43 a.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home’s front door and bedroom.

The fire was isolated to a bedroom and was brought under control within minutes, Assistant Fire Marshal Captain Steve Bradley said.

The two adult occupants of the home were taken to a local emergency room with non-life threatening injuries. The family dog escaped without harm, Bradley said.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.