Wet weather impacting many roads across Hampton Roads, causing backups for many commuters Friday morning

2 people hospitalized after Chesapeake house fire

Posted 1:05 pm, November 15, 2019, by

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two adults were injured Friday morning after a fire damaged their South Norfolk home, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the home, located in the 2000 block of Chesapeake Avenue, at 9:43 a.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home’s front door and bedroom.

The fire was isolated to a bedroom and was brought under control within minutes, Assistant Fire Marshal Captain Steve Bradley said.

The two adult occupants of the home were taken to a local emergency room with non-life threatening injuries. The family dog escaped without harm, Bradley said.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.