1 dead, 4 others hospitalized in Hampton crash

HAMPTON, Va. – One person is dead following a crash at the intersection of Mercury Boulevard and Woodland Road in Hampton, according to the Hampton Police Division.
According to police, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday.
In addition to the person killed, four others were injured and taken to a local hospital. Police have not confirmed the extent of the others’ injuries.
Mercury Boulevard and Woodland Road wil be shut down for an extended period while police investigate, according to a tweet by the division.
This is a developing story.
37.027086 -76.323404