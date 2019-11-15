Live radar: Track the coastal storm impacting Hampton Roads, NE N.C.

1 dead, 4 others hospitalized in Hampton crash

Posted 7:37 pm, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:49PM, November 15, 2019

HAMPTON, Va. – One person is dead following a crash at the intersection of Mercury Boulevard and Woodland Road in Hampton, according to the Hampton Police Division.

According to police, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday.

In addition to the person killed, four others were injured and taken to a local hospital. Police have not confirmed the extent of the others’ injuries.

Mercury Boulevard and Woodland Road wil be shut down for an extended period while police investigate, according to a tweet by the division.

This is a developing story.

