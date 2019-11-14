TMZ report: Redskins, Montae Nicholson cooperating with authorities after death of 21 year-old woman

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – According to TMZ, Redskins safety Montae Nicholson is cooperating with authorities in a death investigation.

The outlet reports a 21 year-old woman was pronounced dead in an Ashburn, Virginia emergency room early Thursday morning. The article says, citing police, two males brought the woman to the E.R. According to TMZ, one of those two men is Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson.

At this time, Nicholson has not been arrested or charged. TMZ says the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office will “likely” speak with Nicholson as part of the investigation.

Sean DeBarbieri, Director of Communications for the Redskins, released a statement to News 3 on behalf of the team.

“We’ve been made aware of the tragic event and extend our deepest sympathies to the family who lost a loved one. Our team has alerted the league office and is cooperating with local authorities. We fully support law enforcement and respect their process as they investigate the matter.”

In seven games this season, all starts, Nicholson has 35 tackles and two interceptions. He’s missed Washington’s last two games due to an ankle injury. According to the team’s official injury report, Nicholson did not practice Thursday due to his injured ankle. He was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s workout.

Washington selected the former Michigan State standout in the fourth round (123rd overall pick) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Redskins host the New York Jets Sunday at 1 p.m.