Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking a weekend coastal storm

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming up and tracking rain… Another cold morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Highs will warm into the mid 50s this afternoon, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect a mix of clouds today with light winds. We will see mostly cloudy skies tonight with rain moving in.

Make sure you have your umbrella on Friday. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers for most of the day. Highs will return to the low and mid 50s. Winds will pick up, north at 10 to 15 mph.

A coastal storm will develop off the southern East Coast and slowly move up the coastline this weekend. Expect rain showers Saturday and Sunday, higher chance near the coast and lower chances inland. We will see very strong winds, N/NE 25 to 35 with gusts to 45+ mph. The strong winds and rough surf will bring us coastal flooding through the weekend and into early next week. “Minor” to “Moderate” level tidal flooding is likely Saturday and Sunday during times of high tide.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: E/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 14th

1945 Heavy Rain: 2.37″ Norfolk

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

