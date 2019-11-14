Singer-Songwriter Cyndi Lauper on how she balances psoriasis and a career on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Cyndi Lauper is in the spotlight more than ever these days, performing in concert, writing music for Broadway, starring in television productions and advocating for the eight million Americans living with psoriasis. We talk to the award winning musician and dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry about Cyndi's personal struggles with the disease and a new campaign that aims to highlight the incredible stories of patients living with psoriasis.

For more information visit PsOatWork.com.