Shooting reported at Santa Clarita, California high school

If you get an error message, please refresh the page.

A shooting has been reported at a high school in Southern California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday morning.

Deputies have arrived at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, some 35 miles northwest of Los Angeles, the department said.

Emergency workers have taken at least three people out of the school on gurneys, and large groups of people have been walking out single-file with armed escorts, aerial footage from CNN affiliates shows.

Deputies are looking for a suspect described as an Asian male in black clothing, the department indicated on Twitter.

All schools in Santa Clarita’s William S. Hart school district are locked down as a precaution, the department said.