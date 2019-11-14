Shooting reported at Santa Clarita, California high school

Posted 11:33 am, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:38AM, November 14, 2019

If you get an error message, please refresh the page.

**Embargo: Los Angeles, CA**
Emergency vehicles are parked outside Saugus High School in Santa Clarita on Thursday morning.

A shooting has been reported at a high school in Southern California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday morning.

Deputies have arrived at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, some 35 miles northwest of Los Angeles, the department said.

Emergency workers have taken at least three people out of the school on gurneys, and large groups of people have been walking out single-file with armed escorts, aerial footage from CNN affiliates shows.

Deputies are looking for a suspect described as an Asian male in black clothing, the department indicated on Twitter.

All schools in Santa Clarita’s William S. Hart school district are locked down as a precaution, the department said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.