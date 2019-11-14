Northampton County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in crash

NORTHAMPTON Co., N.C. – A deputy with the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night while responding to a service call, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Deputy Makeem Brooks lost control of his patrol vehicle on Highway 158 while en route to a call for shots fired in the Gaston area.

Brooks died due to his injuries, officers said.

He was with the sheriff’s office for six months.

“Deputy Makeem Brooks was a great deputy, who loved his job, was always eager to learn, always displayed a positive attitude and very proactive,” Patrick Jacobs, captain of criminal investigations, said in an email. “Please keep the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office and our law enforcement family in your prayers.”