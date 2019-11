SMITHFIELD, Va. – A man in Smithfield, Virginia was killed in a shooting at a 7-Eleven in the city around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the shooting at the convenience store at 603 W. Main Street left 21-year-old Desmond Smith of Smithfield dead. He was shot multiple times.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

More information is expected to be released by the police.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.