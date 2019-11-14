Man arrested, charged with drug possession by Dare County Narcotics Task Force

DARE Co., N.C. – The Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested an Avon man on drug charges after executing a search warrant on his home, according to Sheriff J.D. Doug Doughtie.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Wednesday, members of the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Nags Head Police Department, Kill Devil Hills Police Department and Kitty Hawk Police Department searched a residence on Westerly Lane in Avon.

During the search of the residence, an amount of methamphetamine was located, and 45-year-old Charles Thomas Corpening was arrested.

Corpening was charged with felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine. He is currently out of jail on a $20,000 secured bond, according to Doughtie.