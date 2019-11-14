× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Rain, wind and flooding starting Friday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain, wind and flooding for the weekend… Rain will move in from south to north overnight with cloudy skies and lows in the upper 40s.

Make sure you have your umbrella on Friday. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers for most of the day. Highs will return to the low and mid 50s. Winds will pick up, north at 10 to 15 mph.

A coastal storm will develop off the southern East Coast and slowly move up the coastline this weekend. Expect rain showers Saturday and Sunday, higher chance near the coast and lower chances inland. We will see very strong winds, N/NE 25 to 35 with gusts to 45+ mph. The strong winds and rough surf will bring us coastal flooding through the weekend and into early next week. “Minor” to “Moderate” level tidal flooding is likely Saturday and Sunday during times of high tide.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: E/N 5-10

Friday: Cloudy, Rain, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Friday Night: Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 15-25 G 30+

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 14th

1945 Heavy Rain: 2.37″ Norfolk

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.