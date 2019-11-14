Guide to WGNT 27’s 2019 holiday TV specials

Tis the season for holiday specials! Enjoy this line-up of yuletide programming from WGNT 27 and The CW!

Friday, N ovember 29

8:00pm-9:00pm – The one-hour special GRANDMA GOT RUN OVER BY A REINDEER returns to The CW. Based on the hit song that became a worldwide holiday phenomenon, this goofy and heartwarming adventure features young Jake Spankenheimer on the quest of a lifetime to track his missing Grandma down on Christmas Eve to prove that Santa Claus is indeed real. Michele Lee (“Knots Landing”) provides the voice of Jake’s greedy Cousin Mel and recording artist Elmo Shropshire provides the narration.

9:00pm-10:00pm – A very merry episode of PENN & TELLER: MERRY FOOL US. The magical duo of PENN & TELLER is joined by host Alyson Hannigan to help kick off the holiday season with this all-new special complete with magicians, costumes and a Christmas Trophy! PENN & TELLER: MERRY FOOL US stars Penn & Teller and host Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”).

Saturday, Dece mber 7

3:00pm-4:00pm – SMALL TOWN BIG DEAL: CHRISTMAS ACROSS AMERICA. Join hosts Jann Carl and Rodney Miller as they travel the country and experience how different areas of America celebrate the Christmas season. An uplifting special that will put the whole family in the true Christmas spirit!

Friday, December 13

8:00pm-10:00pm – THE 88th ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE . The “Largest Christmas Celebration in America” will be hosted by popular personalities Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams with special co-host Elizabeth Stanton and Grand Marshal Mario Lopez. The parade on Hollywood Boulevard will include live musical performances from a variety of today’s popular entertainers. A true Hollywood tradition, the parade features larger-than-life inflatable character balloons, and celebrity-filled cars making the heralded trek down the three-mile parade route.

Sunday, December 15

8:00pm-10:00pm – Two back-to-back episodes of the all-new special, THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE. Hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie, the six-episode hour-long Christmas caroling competition series featuring 12 extraordinary Christmas carol groups, each with their own stylized brand of performance, in celebrating the great Christmas music we have all come to love. We’ll meet these groups from the most elaborate ultra-traditional virtuoso performances to those with the most unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carol. Each group which will be judged by three celebrity judges.

Monday, December 16

8:00pm-9:00pm – PENN & TELLER: MERRY FOOL US (encore)

9:00pm-10:00pm – GREATEST HOLIDAY COMMERCIALS COUNTDOWN 2019 Kevin Frazier (“Entertainment Tonight”) and Keltie Knight (“Entertainment Tonight”) return to host this holiday special, counting down the 12 best holiday commercials ever – one for each of the 12 days of Christmas. In addition to the top 12, the special features other great commercials from both the U.S. and abroad, that capture the true spirit of the holiday season – from the heartfelt to the hilarious, from the outstanding to the ridiculous.

Tuesday, December 17

8:00pm-9:00pm – The all-new special DOGS OF THE YEAR, hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog in New York City. The special counts down the Top 10 dog stories of 2019, celebrating the dogs that go above and beyond, that leave their mark on society, and achieve the nearly impossible. Dogs that have climbed mountains, soothed burn victims, helped inspire an NHL team to a Stanley Cup, and have gone viral with their message of love.

Wednesday, December 18

8:00pm-9:00pm – GRANDMA GOT RUN OVER BY A REINDEER (encore)

9:00pm-10:00pm – MASTERS OF ILLUSION: CHRISTMAS MAGIC 2019. Hosted by Dean Cain. Features some of today’s hottest magicians.

Thursday, December 19

8:00pm-9:30pm – iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL 2019. This 90-minute holiday music event celebrates the season with performances by the year’s biggest recording artists.

Sunday, December 22

8:00pm-9:00pm – THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE (new episode)

9:00pm-10:00pm – THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE (new episode)

Monday, December 23

8:00pm-9:00pm – THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE (new episode)

9:00pm-10:00pm – THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE (new episode)

Tuesday, December 24

8:00pm-9:00pm – MASTERS OF ILLUSION: CHRISTMAS MAGIC 2019 (encore)

9:00pm-10:00pm – GREATEST HOLIDAY COMMERCIALS COUNTDOWN 2019 (encore)

Wednesday, December 25

5:00am-10:00am – NEWS 3: SOUNDS OF THE SEASON – One of the longest running TV shows in Hampton Roads. The program showcases students from all over our viewing area playing and singing holiday favorites.

8:00pm-9:30pm – iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL 2019 – (encore)

Thursday, December 26

9:00am-10:00am – NEWS 3: SOUNDS OF THE SEASON

Friday, December 27

9:00am-10:00am – NEWS 3: SOUNDS OF THE SEASON

9:00pm-10:00pm – POPSTAR’S BEST OF 2019. Based on polls from Popstar Magazine, host Elizabeth Stanton will count down the greatest and most memorable moments and trends of 2019.

Sunday, Dece mber 29

2:00pm-3:00pm – SMALL TOWN BIG DEAL: CHRISTMAS ACROSS AMERICA

Tuesday. Dec 31, Wednesday Jan 1, and Thursday Jan 2

9:00am-10:00am – NEWS 3: SOUNDS OF THE SEASON