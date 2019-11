NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A fire caused a road closure on Thursday morning.

Officials said northbound Warwick Blvd. and southbound Huntington Ave., are both closed at 25th Street due to the fire.

They ask drivers to avoid the area.

The fire was originally reported to police dispatch to be at the Noland Green Apartments around 8:15 a.m.

Officials have not released any more information on possible injuries or displaced residents.

