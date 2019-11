Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - More than three million people in the U.S. are affected by epilepsy and according to a recent survey by the CDC, more than half of patients continue to have seizures despite being treated. Dr. Danielle Becker joins us to discuss what epilepsy is and shares some of the questions that people affected by the disorder should ask their doctor.

For more information visit www.WebMD.com/EpilepsySurvey.