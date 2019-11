Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The holidays are just around the corner and we all want our homes to look their best and avoid winter germs while family and friends are visiting.

Kathy Turley from Home Clean Heroes shares some great tips for cleaning some of the more uncommon items around the house like remote controls, doormats, garbage disposals and even plants.

For more information visit HomeCleanHeroes.com.