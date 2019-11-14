757 Showdown: Churchland hosts Menchville in the first round of the playoffs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Playoff wins are unfamiliar territory for two high school football teams that are facing off Friday night.

Churchland High School hosts Menchville High School, and the Truckers are looking for their first postseason win in school history. Meanwhile, the Monarchs are making their first trip to the playoffs since 1993.

“It’s our first time in the playoffs in the last 26 years, so it’s definitely a big deal and we’re definitely proud of the accomplishment right now,” said first-year Monarchs head coach Rodney Taylor. “The message this week was physicality. I told them it’s November madness. Survive and advance, that’s what we need to do. Survive and advance just like March Madness with the NCAA.”

Taylor says a big reason for Menchville’s success is the ability to be both humble and hungry.

The Truckers credit their team’s familiarity with one another as one their biggest strong suits.

“We have a nucleus that’s been together since freshman year,” Churchland defensive line coach Darius Ferguson said. “We are so dynamic. We have a great quarterback, we have a couple running backs, we have a special athlete in Kenny Gallop. As far as defense-wise, we fly to the ball. Our kids are unselfish and they play team football.”

Friday’s game at Churchland High School kicks off at 7 p.m.