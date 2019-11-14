3 people escape James City County fire with help from neighbor and firefighters

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Three people are now safe after a neighbor and James City County firefighters rescued them from a fire around 3 a.m., Thursday.

According to officials, the fire was in the 2800 block of Hidden Lake Drive and the three people rescued were sleeping when the neighbor and firefighters entered the home to help them.

No one was injured in the fire, but the three people who were rescued had to escape through a bedroom window and onto a porch roof, added officials.

The Rolling Woods neighborhood home was severely impacted significant smoke and fire damage.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.