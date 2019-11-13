× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cold and windy today, rain to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 AM Wednesday for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Northampton, and Currituck. These areas will see the first freeze of the season.

Very cold and windy… Today will be the coldest day of the week. We will start near 30° this morning with a wind chill in the low 20s and teens. Highs will struggle to hit 40° this afternoon, feeling more like the low to mid 30s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with most of the clouds along and directly south of the Chesapeake Bay. An isolated rain/snow shower is possible in this area (“bay effect” showers).

High temperatures will warm back to the 50s tomorrow. We will start with sunshine, but clouds will build in through the day. Rain will return on Friday as a cold front moves in. A coastal storm will develop off the southern East Coast and slowly move up the coastline this weekend. We will see more rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding through the weekend and into early next week.

Today: Sun and Clouds, Isolated Rain/Snow Showers, Windy. Highs near 40. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 30. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 13th

1937 Heavy Rain: 1.98″ Salisbury

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

