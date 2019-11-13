Virginia State Police respond to crash involving school bus in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. – Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Gloucester Wednesday morning.

According to police, the call came in at 8:01 a.m. for the crash. When officers arrived to 4059 Hickory Fork Road, they learned that one 10-year-old child was on the school bus at the time of the crash.

The bus driver and the child were not injured, but the second vehicle’s driver was taken to the hospital.

Charges are pending, police said.

All lanes were blocked while police investigated.