Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for missing Roanoke woman

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for an 82-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday evening.

The Roanoke City Police Department is looking for Mary Moore Gates, who was last seen at 7 p.m. when she left her home on Windsor Avenue Southwest in Roanoke.

Gates is described as a white female who is 5’2″ tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a black jacket with fur around the collar, pants with an unknown description, glasses and a gold watch.

Gates was last seen driving a blue 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with Virginia tags 6263CA.

State Police say Gates suffers from a cognitive impairment and that her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have seen Gates or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Roanoke City Police Department at (540) 853-2212.

