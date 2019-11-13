× Virginia Living Museum swaps membership with YMCA in December

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum and the Peninsula Metropolitan YMCA and the YMCA of South Hampton Roads are swapping members for the entire month of December.

This is the first time the two organizations will be swapping. About 64,000 YMCA member households will be able to have free, unlimited admission to the Virginia Living Museum for the month of December, plus a 10% off discount in the Wild Things Museum Store and Wild Side Cafe.

The membership swap is not valid for special events or education programs.

Virginia Living Museum Members who visit any of the 14 Peninsula Metropolitan YMCA locations and 22 South Hampton Roads YMCA locations in December will get unlimited group exercise classes, child care for up to two hours per day when at the Y and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.

Members can also take advantage of member reduced paid programs such as personal training and camps in the month of December.

Also, during the promotion month, the Virginia Living Museum will allow daily admission to partnering YMCA members and offer Virginia Living Museum Birthday Parties for their families at a member rate. Visit this link or call the VLM Reservations office at (757)-595-9135 to learn more about birthday party packages.

The YMCA will waive the joining fee, up to a $100 value, for Virginia Living Museum members that join the YMCA in December.

Click here to learn more about the Virginia Living Museum.

Click here to learn more about the Peninsula Metropolitan YMCA.

Click here to learn more about the YMCA of South Hampton Roads.

The Museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, I-64, exit 258A. For more information visit this link or call 757-595-1900. You can also find the Museum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.