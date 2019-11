Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We share a few jokes with Quincy Carr and Laughin' Lenny as they discuss their upcoming clean comedy show at Dave & Busters. Plus, we learn a little bit about Lenny's background and his thirty year comedy career.

The Quality Comedy series finale featuring Laughin' Lenny and guest host Shannan Parker will take place on November 13th at 8:00 p.m. at Dave & Busters in Virginia Beach. Go to QuincyCarr.com for tickets and more information.