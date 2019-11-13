School in Hampton evacuated after bomb threat

Posted 2:10 pm, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 02:16PM, November 13, 2019

Photo provided by Hunter B Andrews School.

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating a bomb threat at Hunter B Andrews School.

The call for the incident came in around 1:04 p.m. and the school is located at 3120 Victoria Boulevard. 

Reports say there is nothing to substantiate the threat at this time, but students have been evacuated as a precaution.

Police are working to secure the building to ensure it is safe to re-enter.

Due to the cold weather, students were transported to a neighboring school, Armstrong Elementary School, until all conditions are safe.

There are no further details at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 37.011011 by -76.367771.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.