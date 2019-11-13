× School in Hampton evacuated after bomb threat

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating a bomb threat at Hunter B Andrews School.

The call for the incident came in around 1:04 p.m. and the school is located at 3120 Victoria Boulevard.

Reports say there is nothing to substantiate the threat at this time, but students have been evacuated as a precaution.

Police are working to secure the building to ensure it is safe to re-enter.

Due to the cold weather, students were transported to a neighboring school, Armstrong Elementary School, until all conditions are safe.

There are no further details at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.