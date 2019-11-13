Prosecutors want to keep Chesapeake doctor accused of performing ‘unnecessary surgeries’ in jail

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A Chesapeake doctor is accused of performing unnecessary surgeries on patients.

A judge is expected to decide Thursday morning if Javaid Perwaiz will get bond.

He is accused of performing unnecessary hysterectomies, removal of ovaries and Fallopian tubes, according to court documents.

The 69-year-old was arrested for health care fraud last Friday, but the FBI has been investigating him since September 2018.

Federal prosecutors filed paperwork outlining why they want him held in jail.

Records state that investigators interviewed 30 former and current patients, and since his arrest 126 patients have reached out to law enforcement or provided information on social media about their experiences.

They state, “Dr. Perwaiz has been charged with perpetrating a long-running health care fraud scheme in which he performed unnecessary gynecological surgeries on women. He abused his position of trust, and his medical training, for his own financial gain and to the severe detriment of many of his patients.”

Perwaiz’s patients advised hospital staff they were present for their “annual clean outs.” In many instances, reports say the patients were not aware of the procedures they were undergoing.

From January 2014 to August 2018, Perwaiz performed a surgical procedure on 40% of his Medicaid beneficiaries, which amounted to 510 patients, reports show. Of the 510 patients, approximately 42% of them underwent two or more surgeries.

Witnesses also alleged that Perwaiz routinely used the “C-word,” referring to cancer, to scare patients.

News 3 met up with Ashely McGrath, who said Perwaiz was her doctor.

She said he recommended surgery last March, and now she is questioning whether it was necessary.

She said she is trying to get copies of her medical records from his office.

“I trusted him as a medical professional,” said McGrath. “I know what he possibly could have done. It sits uneasy knowing he could have done something that he wasn’t supposed to do.”

One unnamed victim in the court documents told the FBI, “Dr. Perwaiz has performed 8 surgical procedures on me, including a hysterectomy when I was 28. Recently, I underwent an unrelated surgery. The surgeon said my insides were a disaster.”

Prosecutors gave reasons why they don’t want him released from jail in federal documents recently filed.

Records indicate that Perwaiz is a U.S. citizen but was born in Pakistan with no family ties in this country. They state he has a brother in Pakistan and has wired money to people in that country.

Records state he has $40,000 spread across three bank accounts, owns five luxury automobiles – including a Bentley and four Mercedes – claimed to have $200,000 in gold/art in his home and owns $1.3 million in real estate.

We reached out to his Perwaiz’s attorney but haven’t heard back yet.

Court is expected to start at 8:45 a.m. Thursday.